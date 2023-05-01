Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 174.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

NYSE JCI opened at $59.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

