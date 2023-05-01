John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Down 21.9% in April

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,784 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter worth about $699,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter worth about $300,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE:HPS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,087. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

