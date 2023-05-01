Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JUGG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,387,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 985.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,062,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,745,000 after buying an additional 1,872,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 386.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 916,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 727,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.27. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,134. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

