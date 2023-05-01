Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) versus Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Head-To-Head Review

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Janel alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel -1.36% 10.50% 1.67% Payoneer Global -1.91% -8.35% -0.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Janel and Payoneer Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $316.86 million 0.10 -$2.54 million ($4.28) -6.31 Payoneer Global $627.62 million 3.08 -$11.97 million ($0.04) -136.47

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Janel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Payoneer Global. Payoneer Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

16.0% of Janel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Janel and Payoneer Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Payoneer Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

Payoneer Global has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.68%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Janel.

Volatility and Risk

Janel has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats Janel on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janel

(Get Rating)

Janel Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment produces and sells monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Janel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.