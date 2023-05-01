Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.42

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.42 and last traded at $94.42, with a volume of 77427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.41.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.45.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $631,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,949 shares of company stock valued at $242,572. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 132,923 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 75,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

