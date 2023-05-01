J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Up 11.2% in April

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 727,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $175.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.37. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,958 shares of company stock worth $1,657,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $144,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,437,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,381,000 after purchasing an additional 270,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $44,363,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.