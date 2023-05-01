IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.30

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 3358348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,781. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

