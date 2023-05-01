ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 98.67 ($1.23).

ITV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ITV to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 80 ($1.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Transactions at ITV

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £55,197.45 ($68,936.49). In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £4,945.60 ($6,176.60). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total value of £55,197.45 ($68,936.49). Corporate insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

ITV Stock Performance

ITV Increases Dividend

LON ITV opened at GBX 80.78 ($1.01) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 96.62 ($1.21). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.62. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. ITV’s payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

