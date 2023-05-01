Israel Discount Bank of New York Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 312,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,993,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $199.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.