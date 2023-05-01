Israel Discount Bank of New York Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Comcast were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.73 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $175.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,349 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
