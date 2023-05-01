Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $715,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $64.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

