Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $448,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $695.57 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $670.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

