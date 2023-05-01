Israel Discount Bank of New York Buys 416 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Biogen were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Biogen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.0% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,325,000 after purchasing an additional 210,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 91.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,268,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Cowen upped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $311.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.13. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

