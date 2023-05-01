IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of ISENF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,808. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. IsoEnergy has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

