iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 798.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up about 1.2% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Life Advisors owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after acquiring an additional 179,609 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,546,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 38,121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $282.12. 1,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,984. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.50 and its 200-day moving average is $277.17. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.