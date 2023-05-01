iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.96. The stock had a trading volume of 582,431 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.72. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

