iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,224 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.96. 1,606,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,870. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $120.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

