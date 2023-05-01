iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,252 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $175,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 368,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after buying an additional 121,064 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.90. 222,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,409. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.17. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

