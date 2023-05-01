iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,405 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $227,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.25. 238,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,299. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $95.11.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.