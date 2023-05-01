iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Reduced by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $89.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

