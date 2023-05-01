iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.12

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.12 and last traded at $91.37, with a volume of 178172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.58.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

