iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,136 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,086,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after purchasing an additional 669,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.19. The stock had a trading volume of 972,170 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day moving average is $118.08. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

