iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 1-Year High at $142.67

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.67 and last traded at $142.66, with a volume of 355650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.37.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.38.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.