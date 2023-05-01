iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.62

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.62 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 127633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 206.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,467,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,470 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
