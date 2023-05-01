iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) is Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,602 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 79,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,530,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

