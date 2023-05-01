iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 637.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,275 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 7.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081,042 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,697 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,763 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 164,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,676. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.