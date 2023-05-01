iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.44. 1,791,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,050. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

