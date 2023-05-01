iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,313,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,387 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $888,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $418.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,730. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.61. The firm has a market cap of $311.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

