iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.35

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.35 and last traded at $62.20, with a volume of 241484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.16.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

