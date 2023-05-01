iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,216 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.75% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $94,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,596,000 after acquiring an additional 660,622 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,773,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,088,000 after acquiring an additional 225,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $102.83. 105,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,929. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average of $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.