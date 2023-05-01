iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.07. 239,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,964. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

