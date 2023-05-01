iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.20

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.20 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 101034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.88.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.