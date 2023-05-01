iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Decreased by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of IEI stock opened at $117.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.60. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.