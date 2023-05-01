iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,011 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $44,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after acquiring an additional 193,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,378,000 after acquiring an additional 395,026 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,312,000 after acquiring an additional 874,131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.85. 851,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,875. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

