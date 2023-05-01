iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11,281.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 933,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,494 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $75,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,282. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

