Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $6.96 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 548.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Iris Energy

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.