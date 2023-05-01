iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

NYSE IPW opened at $0.54 on Friday. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.