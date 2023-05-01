iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
NYSE IPW opened at $0.54 on Friday. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.40.
