Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Down 14.5% in April

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 28.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Investors Title by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Investors Title by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Investors Title by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Stock Performance

Investors Title stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.78. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $125.80 and a 52 week high of $191.46. The firm has a market cap of $325.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.21.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $65.49 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 14.61%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Further Reading

