Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 13,634 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,645 call options.
Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $2.02. 18,808,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,337,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $817.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 3.69. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.50.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
