Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/30/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ RGLS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. 3,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,848. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $22.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.54.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.