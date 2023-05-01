Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/30/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ RGLS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. 3,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,848. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $22.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

