Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 1st (CHRS, DBVT, DHR, EDR, EWTX, IAG, IMVT, IVVD, KA, KNTK)

May 1st, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, May 1st:

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD). They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kineta (NASDAQ:KA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI). They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

