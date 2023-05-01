Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,923 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $120,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,408 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,795,000 after purchasing an additional 967,980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after purchasing an additional 652,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,125,000 after purchasing an additional 482,506 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.38. 386,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.