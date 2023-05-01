Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 323,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 614,894 shares.The stock last traded at $23.55 and had previously closed at $23.70.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZA. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 400,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 123,423 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2,185.2% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 187,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 178,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

