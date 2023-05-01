Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Position Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 205,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PDP traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.74. 51,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,997. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $79.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

