Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Down 13.9% in April

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,400 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 72,902 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intrusion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 579,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intrusion by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:INTZ traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,609. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 215.55% and a negative return on equity of 2,107.15%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant.

