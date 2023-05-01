International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Cut to $27.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 723,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $49.32.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,915,000 after buying an additional 642,960 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,537,000 after buying an additional 283,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,214,000 after buying an additional 413,320 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,880,000 after buying an additional 69,539 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

