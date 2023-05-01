International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 636,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Stock Performance

International Money Express stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $25.96. 35,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,333. The stock has a market cap of $946.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Money Express Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMXI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

