Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $396.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.78 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.43-$3.51 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.2 %

IART stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 506,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,601. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,199,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $39,872,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,984,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after acquiring an additional 189,772 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

