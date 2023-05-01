Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43-$3.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.79 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IART stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $55.32. 506,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.65. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $62.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.17.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

