Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE INSP opened at $267.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.44 and its 200 day moving average is $239.40. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $282.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -163.19 and a beta of 1.44.

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.67.

In other news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,856. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,571 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

